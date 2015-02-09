Young powers Springfield with two jacks

The Cardinals infield prospect went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers and matched his career high with six RBIs to lead Double-A Springfield to a 16-5 romp over Tulsa on Tuesday at ONEOK Field.

"Hitting is kind of contagious," said Young. "I guess we saw the starting pitcher pretty well, and from there our bats got hot as a team and we kept it rolling. I was just trying to get pitches up in the zone, and fortunately got those pitches and put good swings on them. It was a fun night for the whole team."

Young belted an opposite-field shot off starter Parker Curry in the second inning that plated John Nogowski and Johan Mieses. He led off the fourth with a blast to left, completing his second career two-homer game and first since April 18 with Class A Advanced Palm Beach.

"It's just baseball," he said. "The pitchers get better in every league, and it's still just been three or four games. There's still an adjustment to how they pitch you. I think the pitchers are still getting used to the new hitters in the league and the hitters get used to the pitchers. I think it's going to be a process more than just a few games, but so far it's been all right. I hope it keeps going like this."

The 24-year-old singled home Mieses and Cardinals No. 5 prospect Andrew Knizner with a liner to center in the fifth and grounded another base hit to center in the seventh. With a shot at his first career five-hit game, he grounded into a double play in the eighth.

"The guys are a little older and more mature," he said of his leap to Double-A. "Being older and more mature, that's also kind of how they play the game. You can tell they've played a lot of baseball, they're confident in what they do well, there's fewer mistakes. It's a better played game."

Young tied the career high in RBIs he set last May 28 with Class A Peoria, one night after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He made his Double-A debut Monday and went 2-for-4 against Arkansas. With Palm Beach, the Indiana State product hit .276/.372/.444 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 84 games.

"Last night was a rough night, so coming in today was huge for my confidence," said Young. "It's one game in the long run. You can play well, and I can use this going forward. I hope I can use it in the last game of this series and the next series."

With the rest of the lineup also in sync on a 16-run night, it provided a good overall learning experience for Young.

"Hitting is contagious and it's a lot more fun with 15 hits as a team," he said. "Getting hits and winning is fun, so hopefully we continue to do that."

Lane Thomas also went yard twice for the Cardinals, giving him five homers in his last seven games. He also tripled, drove in three runs and robbed Dodgers No. 2 prospect Keibert Ruiz of a homer in the seventh.