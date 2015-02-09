Pelicans' Ademan has career day at plate

The sixth-ranked Cubs prospect was 2-for-4 with a homer and a career-high five RBIs in Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach's 15-7 loss to Salem on Sunday.

Since returning from the temporarily inactive list, Aramis Ademan has been the epitome of consistency.

Video: Myrtle Beach's Ademan caps 5-RBI game

After scuffling through last season in the Carolina League with a .207 average, the new dad says he has a different mind-set while working with Pelicans hitting coach Ty Wright.

"My mentality has changed a lot after 2018; make good contact. I decided to listen to the coaches and do any work they need," Ademan said. "I do it with passion without paying attention to the result.

"I can say I'm a much better player than 2018. I understand, I recognize I have to focus on my physical routine. I have to work every day. It's not luck. ... My mentality and working with the coaches is making things happen."

The 5-foot-11 shortstop eclipsed his professional single-game high of four RBIs, achieved four times previously, most recently April 12 last year in the Pelicans' 16-14 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks. The Dominican Republic native is 7-for-16 with six RBIs and three runs scored in his last five games.

On Sunday, Ademan doubled in two runs in his first at-bat, stroking a 2-0 offering from Red Sox southpaw Jhonathan Diaz into center field to plate Luke Reynolds and Grant Fennell.

With Myrtle Beach trailing in the sixth inning, 7-3, the left-handed hitter cleared the bases with a blast over the right-field wall against right-handed reliever Devon Fisher. The homer was his second of the year, driving in Reynolds and Jhonny Bethencourt.

"I knew [Fisher] was going to throw the same pitch," said Ademan, who was temporarily inactive due to the birth of his son, Abdiel. "The scouting report said fastball. I just wanted to put the ball in the air because we had a man on third base. ... I was sitting, waiting to attack it with everything I could."

The fourth-year pro also said a swing adjustment is paying dividends. "I'm not a home run hitter. I had to lower my swing a bit. When I look for strength, I squeeze my wrists. Now, I let my hands come out solid with force in my waist."

Diaz (2-1) earned the win after allowing three hits on two runs and two walks while striking out six across five innings. Eduard Bazardo was credited with his third save after giving up one run on three hits over three frames.

Salem's Ryan Fitzgerald went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. The shortstop has hit safely in 18 of 22 games this season and is batting .375, third in the Carolina League behind Luis Robert (.429) and Jarren Duran (.393).

For the Pelicans, Fennell was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Kevonte Mitchell added two hits and a run scored.

Cubs No. 12 prospect Alex Lange (0-4) failed to get out of the first inning for the Pelicans, recording just one out. He was tagged for seven runs on eight hits.