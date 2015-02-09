D-backs' Chisholm, Ellis strike in AFL

Arizona's No. 3 prospect Jazz Chisholm and ninth-ranked Drew Ellis both fell a triple shy of the cycle with four RBIs and three runs scored apiece to lead Salt River to a 14-3 win over Glendale at Camelback Ranch.

Salt River had the best batting average in the Arizona Fall League coming into Thursday's game. A pair of D-backs prospects ensured the Rafters kept right on rattling at the plate.

Ellis started the offensive parade in the second inning by ripping a two-run double to left field off Desert Dogs starter Jordan Foley (Yankees). One inning later, Chisholm reached for the first time during the game with a first-pitch single to right.

In the fourth, Ellis drew a free pass, and two batters later, Chisholm brought in a run with a fielder's choice to first base. After Chisholm swiped second, D-backs No. 5 prospect Daulton Varsho singled them both in.

One frame later, Ellis connected on a two-run homer -- his second dinger this fall -- to left off Kyle Zurak (Yankees). Ellis beat out an infield single in the seventh and then scored on Chisholm's double down the right-field line.

Chisholm rounded out the effort in the ninth, battling with reliever Nolan Long before sending the seventh pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run roundtripper.

The three hits for Chisholm improved his AFL average to .444 and OPS to 1.168 while Ellis' first multi-hit effort since Oct. 9 bumped his fall OPS to .803.

For Glendale, fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Robert went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.

In other AFL action:

Saguaros 5, Solar Sox 4

Ninth-ranked Toronto prospect Cavan Biggio and Pittsburgh's No. 16 prospect Will Craig homered off Angels No. 12 prospect Jesus Castillo to account for Surprise's offense. Biggio lifted a two-run shot to right in the second inning, and Craig -- who also singled and walked -- tacked on three more with one swing in the fifth. Cardinals prospects Lane Thomas and Andy Young both scored for Surprise, with Thomas providing three singles and Young adding two more. Royals No. 26 prospect Scott Blewett improved to 3-0 in the AFL after allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings. Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones doubled and scored once on a three-hit day while eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron tripled, singled and crossed the plate once for Mesa. A's No. 18 prospect Eli White bashed his first AFL homer and No. 10 Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey collected a pair of hits and a run. Gameday box score