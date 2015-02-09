Duplantier stellar in Triple-A debut

Baseball's 72nd overall prospect dazzled in a brief debut at the Minor Leagues' highest level, tossing three hitless innings as Reno fell to visiting El Paso, 6-4, on Friday at Greater Nevada Field.

Gameday box score

Duplantier started with a hiccup, walking the first batter he faced. But the right-hander then retired nine in a row, four via strikeouts and three coming on the ground, to wrap up his short night. Arizona's No. 2 prospect threw 37 pitches, 26 for strikes.

He saw his first action this season with the big club and leapt over Triple-A in the process. Working out of Arizona's bullpen, the 24-year-old threw three scoreless innings on April 1 and another scoreless frame six days later. All told, he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over his pair of Major League outings. He was optioned to Reno on Wednesday.

Last season, Duplantier made 14 appearances with Double-A Jackson, missing a chunk of the season with right biceps tendinitis, but the Rice product was terrific in his limited action. Duplantier put up a 5-1 record and 2.69 ERA in 67 Southern League innings.