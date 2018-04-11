D-backs' Herrera suspended 50 games

Both drugs can be found in dietary supplements but are explicitly listed as banned stimulants under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

NEW YORK -- D-backs catching prospect Jose Herrera has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tuesday.

Herrera played one game for Class A Kane County before the suspension was handed down, going 0-for-3 on Sunday at Clinton. Signed out of his native Venezuela in July 2013, the 21-year-old was beginning his fifth season in the D-backs system. He appeared in 58 games at Class A last season, hitting .208/.261/.290 with one homer, 15 doubles and 22 RBIs. His best offensive season was 2016, when he batted .277/.351/.438 with five homers in 36 games with Rookie-level Missoula.

2018 Minor League suspensions

Herrera's arm behind the plate is his biggest tool as evidenced by his 48.6 percent caught-stealing rate in the Midwest League last year.

Forty-one Minor League players have been suspended for drug-related suspensions during the 2018 calendar year. Herrera is the second D-backs prospect to be suspended in a week after Dominican Summer League right-hander Luis Diaz was given a 72-game ban following a positive test for the performance-enhancer Stanozolol.