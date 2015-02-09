Cron hits the jackpot for Aces

The D-backs' No. 20 prospect scored three times and drove in two runs in his second career five-hit game and first since Aug. 17, 2015 with Class A Advanced Visalia.

Hours after his brother, big leaguer C.J. Cron, went deep twice for Tampa Bay, Kevin Cron homered and tied his career high with five hits as Triple-A Reno blanked Round Rock, 8-0, on Sunday night at Dell Diamond.

Sundays are often regarded as a day for family. The Crons made sure it would be one to remember.

All in all, not a bad day for the brothers.

"[C.J.] played earlier in the day, so I actually got to see him go deep," Cron said. "I was eating lunch at the restaurant and saw it on television. But I think my day was a little better."

Cron singled and scored on a fielder's choice by Rey Fuentes to get Reno's offense going in the second inning. The 25-year-old padded the lead with a two-run homer to left-center field in the third. He singled to left in the fourth and stroked another base hit to left before scoring on Yasmany Tomas' triple in the sixth. Looking for a fifth hit in the eighth, Cron fell behind, 0-2, against reliever Tayler Scottbut lashed another single to left to equal his personal best.

"The biggest thing for me has been locking in and swinging at my pitches," the TCU product said. "If I continue to do that day after day, it puts me in a better position to succeed. It's been my biggest improvement and something I want to keep working at as I move forward."

The five-hit night was his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 11 games and raised his average to .331, the fifth-best mark in the Pacific Coast League. Overall, Cron is batting .331/.382/.598 with 18 homers and 77 RBIs in 72 games in his first Triple-A campaign. The Placentia, California, native is two long balls shy of reaching 20 for the fourth consecutive season.

Selected in the 14th round of the 2014 Draft, Cron has routinely been one of the Minors' top power hitters. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, the third baseman has gone deep 108 times in 528 career games. The only season in which he's failed to reach the 20-homer plateau was his first in 2014, when he totaled 12 in 64 games with Rookie-level Missoula and Class A Short Season Hillsboro.

Cron spent two years in Double-A, improving from .222/.278/.437 in 2016 to .283/.357/.497 last year. But the power was a constant, as he combined for 51 jacks. He had 32 at-bats with Arizona in Spring Training and was assigned to Reno for his first taste of Triple-A.

"The jump to Double-A was the biggest change for me," Cron said. "Learning how to develop a plan and stick to it against pitchers who are doing all sorts of different things was a big adjustment for me. It's been a significant help in me progress and get to where I am right now.

"I definitely had some difficult times in 2016, but it helped me realize what next steps were needed to move forward. I think I sacrificed some time that year, especially later in the season, for the greater good of my career. I really made an effort to improve my pitch selection those last two months, knowing it might hurt me in the short term. But it carried over into the next season and really helped me take the next step in my development."

Ildemaro Vargas singled twice to extend his hitting streak to 25 games for Reno, while Christian Walker went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. It was the second four-hit performance in nine games for last year's PCL MVP.

Aces starter Jake Buchanan (8-8) allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over seven innings. Jared Miller and Albert Suarez combined for two hitless frames to complete Reno's second shutout of the year.