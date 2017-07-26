D-backs' Smith highlights NWL All-Stars

The D-backs' new top prospect headlines the Class A Short Season circuit's All-Star team, announced by the league Wednesday. The NWL squad will face off against the Rookie-level Pioneer League on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10:05 p.m. ET in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hillsboro first baseman Pavin Smith has hit the ground running to start his pro career, and he'll try to continue that momentum in front of his home crowd as a Northwest League All-Star.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in the June Draft, will be joined in the starting lineup by teammate Eudy Ramos, who earned the nod at the hot corner. Smith's .359 batting average and .431 on-base percentage are tops in the Northwest League, while Ramos leads the circuit with 49 hits and ranks third with 25 RBIs and 70 total bases.

The Hops are well-represented on the squad with a league-high seven All-Stars, including three-quarters of their starting infield -- second baseman Yan Sanchez was also named to the team. D-backs No. 16 prospect Daulton Varsho, the 68th overall selection in June, was one of three catchers to earn an All-Star honor.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Stetson Woods, who has thrown the second-most innings in the circuit (45 2/3) and ranks second with a 1.97 ERA, will start on the mound. The Volcanoes are tied with Tri-City with four All-Star representatives, the second-highest total on the roster.

Outfielder Malique Ziegler and designated hitter Ryan Kirby will represent Salem-Keizer as starters on the batting side. Kirby leads the circuit with 35 RBIs and is tied for second with 12 doubles, while Ziegler is the NWL leader with 31 runs scored and has stolen 17 bases, third in the league.

The Pioneer League announced its All-Star roster Tuesday. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.TV.

Video: Hillsboro's Smith notches fourth hit