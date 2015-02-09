Domingo Leyba was in contention for a Major League bench spot this spring. That return to The Show will have to wait until the midpoint of the season, at the earliest.The D-backs' No. 30 prospect has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, Major League

The D-backs' No. 30 prospect has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, Major League Baseball announced Friday. Leyba's suspension begins at the start of the 2020 Major League season.

"We support MLB's Joint Drug Agreement and the penalties for violating that policy," Arizona said in a released statement. "We were disappointed to learn of this news and hope that Domingo will take the time away from the game to reflect on his actions and learn from his mistakes."

The 24-year-old infielder was coming off a breakout season at Triple-A Reno. A switch-hitter, Leyba produced a .300/.351/.519 line and set a career high with 19 homers over 112 games in the Pacific Coast League. He had not produced a slugging percentage higher than .442 since moving stateside in 2014, and his previous best for home runs was 10, set in 2016 between Class A Advanced Visalia and Double-A Mobile. His 2019 highs also came at a time when offensive production was up across both Triple-A circuits.

Leyba, who was acquired from the Tigers in December 2014 in a three-team deal involving Robbie Ray and Didi Gregorius , made his Major League debut on June 22 and appeared in 21 games over three stints with Arizona last year. He hit .280/.367/.440 with a triple and two doubles over 30 plate appearances with the D-backs.

Six Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related offenses during the 2020 calendar year so far.

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB.