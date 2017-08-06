McCanna helps Hillsboro flirt with no-hitter

Making his organizational debut, the D-backs right-hander pitched 5 1/3 innings of hitess relief -- striking out nine and walking two -- as Class A Short Season Hillsboro blanked Vancouver, 6-0, at Ron Tonkin Field.

That came on Saturday night and he did not disappoint.

A week ago, Kevin McCanna was pitching in an independent league, hoping for a second chance in the Minor Leagues.

"I didn't expect to go out there and throw five-plus innings of no-hit ball," McCanna said. "It was an awesome feeling coming off the mound and having the fans cheering for me. I was just glad to go out there and give our team a chance to win."

After being released by the Astros on April 1, McCanna signed with Sioux City of the American Association and posted a 2.95 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

"Being as young as I am in my career, I wasn't ready to hang it up. Sioux City gave me a shot and I thought let's run with it and try and get back into affiliated ball," the Joliet, Illinois, native said.

On Thursday, McCanna was given a second shot.

"Thankfully, the Diamondbacks were willing to give me an opportunity and I'm really happy to be here," the 2015 13th-round pick said. "It was an awesome feeling to get the call from Arizona. It was what I was working for the whole season. My coaching staff back in Sioux City did a great job of hyping me up, so to speak. And then when they called, I was ecstatic."

D-backs No. 30 prospect Brian Shaffer started the game and hurled two perfect innings for the Hops. The 2017 sixth-round pick struck out two and threw 14 of 17 pitches for strikes.

McCanna took over and retired seven in a row before issuing a one-out walk to Riley Adams in the fifth. The Rice University product rebounded with two quick outs to keep the no-hit bid intact.

"I was just trying to get ahead with my fastball and follow the curveball after that. I had success throwing strikes like that and got a lot of ground balls and flyouts," McCanna said.

The 23-year-old took it to the next level in the sixth and seventh as he didn't allow a baserunner and struck out five.

"I tried not to think about it too much, but towards the fifth or sixth inning or so, I kind of realized what was going on," McCanna said. "I was feeling good, throwing a lot of strikes and the defense was working well behind me so I just tried to keep that going."

He issued a walk and recorded his career-high ninth whiff before being replaced by Matt Brill with one out in the eighth.

"I just want to make a good impression. I want to be known as a strike-thrower and go out there and give my team five or six innings of good, quality baseball," McCanna said.

After walking the first batter he faced, Brill induced a double play to put the Hops three outs away from the second no-hitter in team history. The bid ended when Norberto Obeso led off the ninth by punching a single to left field.

"Nobody ever wants to go out there and give up the hit, but he pitched his butt off. He made a good pitch, but Obeso just happened to put it down the line and hit it where nobody was," McCanna said.

After Brill uncorked a wild pitch and walked two to load the bases, Erbert Gonzalez came on and struck out two of three batters to end the game.

Pavin Smith, Arizona's top prospect and ranked No. 72 overall by MLB.com, went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. The 2017 first-round pick has an .853 OPS in 34 games with the Hops.