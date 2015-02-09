Grotjohn plates seven runs for Cougars

The D-backs prospect slugged his first Minor League grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead Class A Kane County to a 13-6 triumph over Beloit on Friday at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Three at-bats, seven RBIs and one heck of a night for Ryan Grotjohn.

Gameday box score

Grotjohn lifted a sacrifice fly to left field in the third inning that got the Cougars within 3-2 and plated Luis Silverio with another sacrifice fly in a three-run fifth. In the seventh, he doubled to left on the first pitch he saw from Seth Martinez, scoring Lazaro Armenteros and Silverio.

The Cal State-Bakersfield product broke the game open with the bases loaded in the eighth against Joseph Camacho, sending the right-hander's first pitch over the fence in right.

Selected in the 10th round of last year's Draft, Grotjohn is hitting .283/.330/.457 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 45 games with the Cougars.

Silverio contributed three hits and scored three times, while Yoel Yanqui and Yan Sanchez each collected a pair of hits and scored twice for Kane County.

Hunter Hargrove was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and Skyler Weber doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Snappers.