Brito ties Aces' mark with five singles

The D-backs' No. 14 prospect , rapped out five singles to drive in a run and score twice as Triple-A Reno was outslugged by Fresno, 15-8, at Greater Nevada Field. The five hits tied the Aces' single-game record, done twice last season by Oswaldo Arcia (May 5, 5-for-6) and Kristopher Negron (Aug. 5, 5-for-5).

Socrates Brito has had a knack for four-hit games, recording 10 of them in his pro career. On Saturday, he went one step further.

Brito, who has 128 major league at-bats -- just two short of the threshold to eclipse prospect status -- has nine hits in his first 17 at-bats in 2018 after struggling during a big league stint in 2016.

Despite seeing big league time, Brito hasn't stuck up in the Majors because of several injuries. He broke a toe in 2016 while with the D-backs then had a broken hamate bone in his right hand prior to winter ball. In 2017, as he tried to make the Opening Day roster, he dislocated a finger in Spring Training and missed more than two months. He was making up for lost time with a strong performance in the Dominican Winter League, when he was hit by a pitch and broke a finger.

Despite Brito's best efforts, the Aces took their first loss of 2018 as the Grizzlies pounded out 18 hits against former big leaguers Kris Medlen, Tyler Pill, Joey Krehbiel and Neftali Feliz.

Doing the big damage for Fresno was Jack Mayfield, who belted his second homer in two games, a grand slam in the fifth off Pill. He finished the contest with five RBIs.

Former big leaguers Tyler White and AJ Reed joined in on the action. White doubled and singled twice, driving in a pair while Reed provided a double and a singled with two RBIs.