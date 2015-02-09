Travelers' White sends two taters on journey
Mariners No. 5 prospect posts his first career multi-homer game
By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | July 24, 2019 10:43 PM
After torching Texas League pitching for the month of June, Evan White had been comparatively quiet in July. His last two nights might be signal that he's turning up the decibel level.
MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect delivered his first career multi-homer performance and drove in three runs, but Double-A Arkansas fell at Midland, 6-3.
Video: Arkansas' White blasts second homer
White sparked the Travelers early Wednesday night. Following No. 28 Mariners prospect Donnie Walton's leadoff single to center field in the first inning, White hammered a two-run blast -- his 12th of the year -- to right field off Oakland's No. 12 prospect Grant Holmes.
Called out on strikes in the third and having flown out to center in the fifth, Seattle's No. 5 prospect tattooed a leadoff shot to left-center in the eighth against righty John Gorman.
White also had two hits Tuesday night, doubling and singling while driving in a run. Wednesday's performance gave the Kentucky product his first consecutive multi-hit games since June 29-30. That stretch finished off a month in which White batted .371/.396/.691 to earn a Texas League All-Star nod. Heading into the game, he had compiled a slash line of .240/.235/.400 in 12 July contests.
Holmes (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.