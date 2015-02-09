Astros' Quiala among three suspended
Mets' Paniagua, Rangers' Serrano both handed 72-game bans
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | June 22, 2018 4:20 PM ET
Astros right-hander Yoanys Quiala and a pair of Dominican Summer League pitchers were suspended on Friday after each tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Quiala, Mets righty Jaison Paniagua and the Rangers' Yosiel Serrano were all punished for violating the the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program -- Quiala was handed an 80-game suspension while Paniagua and Serrano both received 72-game bans.
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Quiala, 24, tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that is similar to testosterone. The substance was originally intended to treat breast cancer in women but has since been banned as a performance-enhancer. It's considered a Schedule III controlled substance in the U.S.
The Cuban righty is 6-5 with a 5.97 ERA and 44 strikeouts and 22 walks in 57 1/3 innings over 13 games with Double-A Corpus Christi. He signed with Houston in June 2015 and has appeared in 65 career games since then.
Paniagua and Serrano both tested positive for Stanozolol, also a banned steroid. The 20-year-old Paniagua signed with the Mets out of the Dominican Republic on April 5 and has appeared in 4 2/3 innings over five relief appearance for the DSL Mets 2.
Serrano, 21, signed with Texas on April 26 out of Cuba but has yet to appear in a Minor League game. He was assigned to the DSL Rangers 1.
Major League Baseball has suspended 46 players this season for violations of the Minor League drug program.
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com.