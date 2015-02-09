Braves' Riley breaks out the power

After drilling 19-plus homers each of the past three seasons, MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospect left the yard for this first time this spring. Riley added a double and another run scored as the Braves fell, 3-2 , to the Nationals in Grapefruit League action Tuesday.

Riley notched Atlanta's first hit with a two-bagger to left field with one out in the third inning. Two frames later, the Braves' No. 5 prospect ripped a solo shot to right-center. Both knocks came off veteran righty Anibal Sanchez.

Although Riley possesses 60-grade power, he had only collected one extra-base hit in his first 43 at-bats this spring. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is batting .267/.327/.378 with eight runs, two RBIs, three walks and 12 strikeouts in 18 games at big league camp. With a plus arm, Riley -- who turns 22 on April 2 -- has played most of the campaign at third, but has spent some time as first as he seeks a ticket to the Majors.

Riley shook off a knee injury last June to finish his fourth pro campaign with a .294/.360/.522 slash line with 19 homers and 70 RBIs in 108 games across Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, including a rehab stint with the Rookie-level Braves.

No. 4 overall prospect Victor Robles and No. 25 Carter Kieboom singled for the Nationals.

In other spring action:

Cubs (ss) 6, Mariners 4

Chicago's No. 5 prospect Cole Roederer homered in the eighth in his first Cactus League at-bat. Seattle's No. 7 prospect Kyle Lewis finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. The 23-year-old outfielder doubled in the fourth and ripped a solo shot off Carl Edwards Jr. in the sixth, his third home run of the spring. Cal Raleigh (No. 13) knocked a single in his only at-bat. Wyatt Mills (No. 16) allowed a run on one hit with a strikeout in the fifth. Box score

Rangers 3, Brewers 2

Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect Lucas Erceg pinch-ran for Travis Shaw in the sixth and scored on Jesus Aguilar's double. The third baseman has crossed the plate seven times this spring. The top two Brewers prospects Keston Hiura and Corey Ray both went 0-for-1. Box score