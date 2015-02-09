Braves' Langeliers hits first pro homer
First-round pick reaches base four times, plates three runs
By Duane Cross / MiLB.com | June 22, 2019 10:08 PM
Braves prospect Shea Langeliers is settling in as a cleanup hitter.
The ninth overall pick in the Draft went 2-for-3 with his first Minor League homer, three RBIs and a pair of walks as Class A Rome clipped Hagerstown, 5-3, on Saturday at State Mutual Stadium.
Video: Braves' Langeliers smacks first professional home run
With two outs in the first inning, Braden Shewmake reached on a throwing error by pitcher Francys Peguero to bring up Langeliers. After taking the right-hander's first pitch for a ball, the Baylor product launched a two-run dinger over the left-center field wall for his first professional hit.
He walked in the third, then added an RBI single to left in the fourth as Rome took a 4-0 lead.
Facing right-handed reliever Chandler Day in the sixth, Langeliers walked again with two outs but was left stranded. He struck out swinging in the eighth.
Duane Cross is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @DuaneCrossMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More