Braves' Langeliers hits first pro homer

The ninth overall pick in the Draft went 2-for-3 with his first Minor League homer, three RBIs and a pair of walks as Class A Rome clipped Hagerstown, 5-3, on Saturday at State Mutual Stadium.

With two outs in the first inning, Braden Shewmake reached on a throwing error by pitcher Francys Peguero to bring up Langeliers. After taking the right-hander's first pitch for a ball, the Baylor product launched a two-run dinger over the left-center field wall for his first professional hit.

He walked in the third, then added an RBI single to left in the fourth as Rome took a 4-0 lead.

Facing right-handed reliever Chandler Day in the sixth, Langeliers walked again with two outs but was left stranded. He struck out swinging in the eighth.