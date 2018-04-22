Mississippi's Wright rebounds with a gem

Wright (1-2) gave up one hit over six-plus scoreless innings en route to his first Double-A win as the Braves shut down Mobile, 3-1, at Hank Aaron Stadium. He struck out four and issued a pair of walks in his longest professional start

After making only abbreviated starts last summer, Kyle Wright seemed ready to be let loose for Double-A Mississippi this season. That plan hit a snag in his most recent outing, but the Braves' No. 2 prospect took a big step in the right direction Saturday night.

The BayBears' lone hit against the fifth overall pick in last year's Draft was a line drive off the bat of Angels No. 14 prospect Taylor Ward that Wright deflected with two outs in the first. From there, he set down 15 of the next 16 batters, exiting after issuing a leadoff walk to Angels ninth-ranked prospect Matt Thaiss in the seventh.

"It felt good to go back-and-forth to the dugout for a few more times than normal," Wright said. "I gave my team a chance to win, and that's what I wanted."

Saturday's outing came on the heels of a one-inning start against Pensacola on Monday in which Wright gave up four runs on four hits, including three doubles, two walks and a homer to the first six batters he faced.

Wright said that he doesn't doubt that he can overcome the difficult start and was comforted by his simple workload last season. He was eased into the pros with 17 total innings over nine appearances between the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and Class A Advanced Florida after throwing 103 1/3 innings in his final season at Vanderbilt.

Although he couldn't pinpoint the cause, Wright felt he was hurrying his whole process on the mound, and the results suffered for it.

"After I looked back on it, I felt like I was rushing a little bit," Wright said. "I went back and watched film with my pitching coach [Dennis Lewallyn] and just realized I needed to slow down the tempo and slow down my delivery.

"I've got to do a better job at damage control, but it was just one of those outings."

Some adjustments came easier after spending three weeks in big league Spring Training. There, Wright enjoyed taking in all the subtleties that Major League pitchers must perfect in every practice and each start on the mound.

With those experiences in mind, along with this week's tedious workout sessions and the frustration he absorbed on Monday, Wright said he took the mound against Mobile feeling more confident and battle-tested. He left it with a pep in his step.

"It felt good to fix that and see what we worked on," he said. "I was really throwing strikes with all of my pitches, and the way I felt executing all of them were mental notes I can take going forward."

"That was satisfying. It showed me that hard work does pay off."

After Corbin Clouse gave up an unearned run in the eighth, Jacob Webb worked the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out four for his second save of the season.

The Braves' first run came in the second on Jonathan Morales' groundout. Mississippi added two runs in the sixth as Braves No. 8 prospect Austin Riley delivered an RBI double and scored on a base hit by Morales. Riley finished with a pair of doubles.