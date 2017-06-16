Soroka runs scoreless streak to 25 innings

Atlanta's No. 4 prospect allowed three hits over seven shutout innings to run his scoreless streak to 25 frames in Double-A Mississippi's 4-1 win over Montgomery on Thursday night.

"Mike is poised, but at the same time, he's confident," Mississippi pitching coach Derrick Lewis said. "He's not afraid to try new things. He's trying to figure it out, so he's learning and adjusting along the way. He's got good mound presence and is very mature, so he's not afraid to do something this time out that he didn't do his last start.

"Every start is something new. He goes out there and he keeps adding to his game every start. Each time out, he does something a little different and learns something new from every outing."

Soroka (8-3) notched his first strikeout in a 1-2-3 first inning. A one-out triple by Grant Kay in the second put the 19-year-old's streak in jeopardy, but he fanned Nathan Lukes and got Michael Russell to ground out to third to keep the game scoreless.

"[Soroka is] calm and doesn't panic. He continues to pitch the way he wants in those situations," Lewis added. "He has a gameplan when they have runners in scoring position. He doesn't speed up or rush or make quick pitches. He just goes about his business. Nothing really changes whether there's someone on or if it's the first pitch of the inning."

Following a two-out walk to Joe McCarthy in the third, Soroka retired nine in a row until Braxton Lee safely bunted with two outs in the sixth. He was stranded when the 2015 first-round pick got Cade Gotta to ground out to short.

After getting two quick outs to start the seventh, Lukes singled, but he was erased when catcher Sal Giardina threw him out trying to steal second.

Soroka struck out five and induced nine ground-ball outs in seven innings.

The Calgary, Alberta native who hasn't surrendered a run since the third inning on May 31 against Jackson, continues to go deep in his games as well. He's lasted at least six innings in four straight starts and seven in each of his last three outings.

"We know he's going to give his best effort every time," Lewis said. "He'll give you everything he has. He takes it pitch by pitch and is aggressive. He pitches to contact and attacks, and he's steady. He comes out in the first inning and continues to get better as the game goes on.

"It's not like he needs to pitch himself into a groove, he's ready to work from the first pitch of the game."

The teenager became the first Southern League hurler to reach eight wins and ranks in the top five on the circuit in ERA (2.23) and WHIP (0.94).

"He's definitely way ahead of his years and there's still going be some growth to his game," Lewis said. "We take it start by start and see where he's at, but he is just continuing to get better every start."

Jesse Biddle collected his second save of the season despite yielding a run on two hits in two innings.

No. 7 Atlanta prospect Ronald Acuna went 2-for-4 and No. 9 Travis Demeritte reached base three times.