Gwinnett's Weigel turns in best start of season

The Braves' No. 15 prospect produced his finest start of the season on Tuesday, yielding two hits and a walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-1 triumph over Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

Weigel (3-1) set down the first 10 Mud Hens before surrendering a single to Omar Infante with one out in the fourth. After erasing Infante on a double play grounder off the bat of Efren Navarro, the right-hander retired the side in the fifth to face the minimum through five.

Gameday box score

Bryan Holaday reached on an infield single in the sixth and Navarro walked in the seventh, but the 2015 seventh-round pick stranded both to wrap up his second scoreless outing of the season. After topping 100 pitches in each of his previous three outings, he finished with 94 on Tuesday, 62 for strikes.

"I was just trying to fill up the zone early with fastballs and then tried to introduce my off-speed as we worked through the lineup," Weigel said. "[Catcher David Freitas] called a great game.

"I had better control of my pitches my last couple starts and I was able to stay in the strike zone. Freitas and I were able to keep the hitters off-balance. Just trying to get quick outs and get back in the dugout and keep hitting."

Video: Weigel finishes seven for G-Braves

Weigel lowered his ERA to 3.58 in six starts for the G-Braves. He scuffled after a May 9 promotion from Double-A Mississippi, notably surrendering eight runs in one inning against Durham in his second Triple-A start on May 18. Through two outings, he owned a 12.38 ERA.

The 22-year-old responded with a complete mental overhaul. Gwinnett pitching coach Reid Cornelius worked through some mechanical adjustments with him, but Weigel said a fresh mindset was what helped turn things around.

"I've just been kind of taking a step back and just resetting myself. Basically, 'All right, this is a new season,'" the California native said. "My pitching coach made some minor adjustments in my delivery just to get me more consistent and going toward home plate more and staying on top of the ball. Other than that, it was a mental reset for me. Just taking kind of as a new start and blocking off the past and what happened."

MiLB include

Since giving up 11 runs in his first two International League starts, Weigel has allowed four over 29 2/3 innings in his last five. That's good for a 1.21 ERA that ranks fifth in all of Triple-A baseball during that span.

"I've been trying to keep building start after start, keep improving on what I'm doing every five days," he said. "I think tonight was another step in the right direction."

Braves top prospect Ozzie Albies tripled, doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run in his first game back from a sore foot. Jace Peterson contributed a pair of singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Toledo starter Matt Crouse (1-2) was tagged for seven runs on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts over four innings.