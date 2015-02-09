Braves' Wright fires three scoreless innings

Wright, the Braves' No. 2 prospect , held the Yankees' lineup mostly silent in Tampa, striking out three and allowing just a pair of hits in Atlanta's 5-1 loss . Wright faced 10 batters after throwing 35 pitches over two shutout innings in his 2019 debut on Feb. 27 against St. Louis.

"The better the hitters are, almost the more you have to attack," Wright said after throwing three scoreless innings. "Getting ahead of those guys is key."

Atlanta's Kyle Wright had his hands full on Tuesday in his second Spring Training outing, facing a lineup that included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Troy Tulowitzki.

"I really just tried to attack the zone the best I could and get ahead in the count and make better pitches and hopefully put them away," Wright said. "It comes down to attacking the strike zone. I feel like last year, whenever I was struggling a little bit, I fell behind counts, gave guys free bases. Whenever they get their counts, they usually don't miss their pitches, they know what they're looking for."

Wright pitched around a two-out single by Stanton in the first, getting Judge looking before striking out Luke Voit swinging to escape trouble. He got Gleyber Torres to hit into a double play to end the second and struck out Tulowitzki, who is hitting .375 this spring, to wrap up the third.

"I had a good feel for my cutter and breaking ball today. I just had to trust it," said Wright.

The 2017 first-round pick went 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 27 Minor League games last year between Double-A and Triple-A while also appearing in six innings across four Major League games.

"I think this was probably one of the better ones I've pitched," Wright said. "I attacked the zone pretty well, even times when I fell behind in counts, I feel like I made some pitches to help me get back into it. I think it was a really great experience all the way around. I feel like I learned a lot today."

Ian Anderson, the Braves' No. 3 prospect, allowed one run in two innings, and No. 26 prospect Jacob Webb pitched around a hit and walk in a scoreless frame. Chad Sobotka, Atlanta's No. 21 prospect, was charged with four runs on two hits and a pair of walks while recording two outs. Alex Jackson, the Braves' No. 28 prospect, was the only ranked prospect to manage a hit in the game.

Yankees top prospect Estevan Florial went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in the win for New York.

In other spring action

Phillies 2, Cardinals 1

Phillies No. 13 prospect Arquimedes Gamboa went 1-for-1 and No. 28 prospect Edgar Garcia struck out one of the two batters he faced in Philadelphia's walk-off win in Clearwater. Top Cardinals prospect Alex Reyes allowed a run on a hit and two walks over one frame out of the bullpen -- his first game action since last May 30, after which he underwent surgery to reattach a tendon latissimus dorsi muscle -- while Edmundo Sosa (No. 12) and Max Schrock (No. 28) each had hits in the loss. Box score

Pirates 10, Orioles 4

The future of the Pirates infield was on display Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota as a quartet of prospects led Pittsburgh past the host Orioles. Second baseman Kevin Kramer (the team's No. 6 prospect) delivered a solo homer, first baseman Will Craig (No. 15) had a two-run double, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes contributed an RBI triple and shortstop Cole Tucker (No. 5) went 1-for-2 with a single. No. 4 Orioles prospect Austin Hayes went 1-for-3 in the loss but is batting .353 in Grapefruit League play. Box score

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 2

The Tigers lost the game but got a strong performance from No. 5 prospect Daz Cameron. The 22-year-old outfielder went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored, lifting his spring average to .400. For the visiting Blue Jays, Billy McKinney drew a pair of walks and backstop Danny Jansen, their No. 3 prospect, went 1-for-3. Box score

Twins 9, Rays 2

No. 10 Minnesota prospect Nick Gordon doubled in his only at-bat on a day that was much quieter for ranked Twins prospects than the final score might indicate. Lucius Fox went 1-for-2 for the losing Rays while Jesus Sanchez, Nate Lowe and Brandon Lowe were a combined 0-for-5 with five strikeouts and two walks. Box score

Red Sox 8, Nationals 4

Boston No. 9 prospect C.J. Chatham went 2-for-4 with a double while playing the whole game at shortstop for the winning side in West Palm Beach. No. 3 Bobby Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a pair of K's, while top prospect Michael Chavis finished 0-for-2 with a punchout. No. 22 Bobby Poyner retired all three batters he faced in relief; No. 17 Travis Lakins struck out one and allowed one hit and one walk in his one frame. Top Washington prospect Victor Robles went 1-for-3 to keep up his solid spring. He's now hitting .333/.435/.556 through eight games. No. 30 Kyle McGowin struck out one over 1 1/3 perfect innings coming out of the Washington bullpen. Box score

Marlins 3, Mets 1

In his third spring start, Miami's No. 5 prospect, Sandy Alcantara, worked around a hit and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jordan Yamamoto (No. 18) allowed a run on two hits with two free passes in two frames. Riley Ferrell (No. 20) fanned two in 1 1/3 one-hit innings. Jose Quijada (No. 28) got the save after allowing a hit with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth. Monte Harrison (No. 3) worked a bases-loaded to give the Marlins an insurance run in the eighth. Box score