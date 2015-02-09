Stripers' Allard exits after infield collision

Kolby Allard has a 1.08 WHIP and .223 opponents' batting average in eight starts this season. (Chris Robertson/KZONEimages)

By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | May 20, 2018 12:22 AM ET

Kolby Allard and the Braves will be hoping for good news after he left Triple-A Gwinnett's game following an infield collision with a teammate on Saturday night. With two outs in the seventh in the seventh inning, Allard coaxed an infield popup from Toledo's Ronny Rodriguez. Getting out of the way, the Braves' sixth-ranked prospect collided with first baseman Rio Ruiz without ever seeing each other. The inning ended, but Allard favored his leg while walking off the field.

Video: Stripers collide on wild play The Athletic's Emily Waldon reported that Allard "looked better" postgame and had his knee wrapped. If the left-hander requires a stint on the disabled list, it would be the first stint of his four-year Minor League career. Allard gave up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. The 20-year-old is 3-1 and ranks fourth in the International League with a 2.02 ERA in eight starts. Gameday box score Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewieicz told Waldon after the game that the collision "made [him] sick to see" while praising the 2015 first-round pick's performance.

Chris Bumbaca is a contributor for MiLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter @BOOMbaca. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less