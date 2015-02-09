Stripers' Gohara fans season-high 10

Whatever it was, the Braves' sixth-ranked prospect recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday as Triple-A Gwinnett defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-4, at PNC Field.

Credit Luiz Gohara for either being able to concentrate in the face of swirling trade rumors or stepping up in what amounts to an audition.

Video: Gohara picks up his 10th K for Gwinnett

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound left-hander was one shy of his career high, which he set last July 22 for Double-A Mississippi.

As the Braves search for more relief pitching in their surprising run at the playoffs, Gohara has been the subject of trade rumors, with the Rangers reportedly interested in him as part of the return for right-hander Keone Kela.

Gameday box score

Gohara (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits, including a solo homer to Zack Zehner in the second. He went on to retire 10 straight batters but surrendered a two-run homer in the sixth to L.J. Mazzilli. After bouncing back with consecutive strikeouts, the 21-year-old gave up a two-out single to Tyler Austin and was replaced by Miguel Socolovich.

A native of Brazil, Gohara is averaging more than a strikeout per inning in the Minors but is 1-4 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts and eight relief appearances with Atlanta over the past two years.

The Stripers took the lead in the third against left-hander Nestor Cortes (4-5). Phil Gosselin, who was 4-for-4, led off with a double and moved to third on Lane Adams' single. Jonathan Morales singled home Gosselin and, one out later, Danny Santana blasted a three-run homer to make it 4-1.

Morales added an RBI single in the fourth and Gosselin homered off Cortes in the sixth to open a 7-1 lead.