Braves' Gohara sprains ankle in fielding drill

The Braves' fourth-ranked prospect sprained his left ankle during a fielding drill before Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. X-rays were negative, but the team said he won't be re-evaluated for two weeks.

"We've got to evaluate him," Snitker told MLB.com. "I'd be 100 percent certain he ain't going to pitch Sunday."

The injury occured when Gohara stepped on the first base bag during a pitcher's fielding drill. According to MLB.com, he was wearing a walking boot while leaving Champion Stadium and the team hopes he can go through his normal spring preparations and be ready by April 10.

Acquired from the Mariners in January 2017 in the trade for outfielder Mallex Smith and right-hander Shae Simmons, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound lefty reached the Majors for the first time last season. After going 7-4 with a 2.62 ERA, 147 strikeouts and 44 walks over 123 2/3 frames across three Minor League levels, Gohara joined the Braves as a September callup. While he went 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA in the big leagues, he issued only eight walks while fanning 31 over 29 1/3 innings.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 49 overall prospect, Gohara sports an upper-90's fastball that's one of the hardest among left-handed prospects. Scouts have compared the Brazil native to big-bodied pitchers like David Wells and C.C. Sabathia and project him to have a long-term future as a starter.