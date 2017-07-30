Acuna tallies four more hits for G-Braves

On Saturday, the Braves' top prospect went 4-for-5 with a solo homer, double and three runs scored as the G-Braves topped Syracuse, 8-5, at NBT Bank Stadium.

"I don't think it's bothering him at all, to be honest," said Triple-A Gwinnett's John Moses.

With trade rumors swirling and new top prospects being anointed, 19-year-old Ronald Acuna easily could feel a lot of pressure at the Minor Leagues' highlight level.

"Overall, the last couple games he's doing very well. He's getting good pitches to hit," Moses said. "The first at-bat of the game, he hit the home run, probably one of the furthest balls I've ever seen hit against the wind. I think he's fitting in really well with the rest of the team and he's putting numbers up on the board. He's just a solid player."

Previously the Braves' No. 7 prospect, Acuna skyrocketed to the top spot on Monday when MLB.com's new rankings were released, surpassing teammate Ozzie Albies, who was No. 1. The right fielder also advanced to No. 8 overall prospect after navigating two previous midseason promotions. Moses said there's no doubt Acuna is the best player he's seen this season.

"Albies is a good player, and I'm not taking anything away from him, but Acuna being 19 and having the ability that he has to hit the long ball, he's just an exceptional player. So is Albies," the former Major League outfielder said. "They're both 19 and 20, which is unbelievable. You're lucky to get one of those players on a team, and we're fortunate enough to have two of them."

With Albies -- Gwinnett's usual leadoff hitter -- getting the day off, Acuna stepped in and made himself comfortable right away. The Venezuela native ripped the third pitch of the game to left-center for his 16th homer of the season and fourth in the International League.

"If that wind wasn't blowing in, that ball probably would've been out in the trees," Moses said. "He put a good swing on it. He's such a strong kid for not being not very big. He has great wrists and strong legs. He's a five-tool player in my opinion."

Acuna reached on an infield single in the third inning, then slapped the first offering in the fourth to left for a double.

"He has the ability to see the ball very well. It's almost like he knows where it's going as soon as it leaves the pitcher's hand. He just has that ability," Moses said. "When he gets a good pitch to hit, he's going to let it go [and swing], whether it be on the first pitch or a 3-0 count. He's not afraid to swing the bat and let things happen. And that's great. In his abilities, he's confident, and he has a great swing."

Moses isn't sure if the teenager knew he needed a triple for the cycle, and Acuna didn't show it at the plate, either. He legged out another infield single in the seventh, marking the sixth time this season he's totaled four hits and the second time in his last six games.

The only advice Moses said he's offered Acuna in the 17 games they've been together is to stay through the ball a little bit longer.

"I think he's just seeing the ball very well and getting good pitches to hit; and when he gets them, he's squaring them up," Moses said. "He's getting his infield hits, too, because of his speed. He got a couple infield hits the last couple games and for me, that's why he's a five-tool player. He can run and he can throw. He hits with power, he's going to hit with average. He's just a quality player and everyone is excited for him."

With Monday's Trade Deadline looming, some have suspected the A's are interested in Acuna as part of a deal involving right-hander Sonny Gray. But the teeanger retains his quiet demeanor.

"I don't think that's bothering him one bit," Moses said. "He sees the future and I think he knows it's a bright future for him. He just comes to play every day and just has fun. And whatever happens, happens."

Braves No. 16 prospect Dustin Peterson drove in two runs, while while No. 21 prospect Rio Ruiz doubled twice.

G-Braves starter Matt Wisler (6-5) allowed four runs on 11 hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. After A.J. Minter gave up a run in the ninth, David Peterson recorded the final out for his seventh save.