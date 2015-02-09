Report: Orioles' Rutschman scores invite

On Monday, the Orioles reportedly extended a Major League Spring Training invitation to Adley Rutschman, according to MLB.com. The club's top prospect and baseball's top-ranked backstop is expected to join other non-roster players invited at the team's big league camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Last year's No. 1 overall pick is headed to the big leagues -- for the spring, at least.

Video: IronBirds' Rutschman's first NYPL homer

Rutschman appeared in 37 games across three levels in 2019 after making his debut in late July following a bout with mononucleosis. The game's No. 6 overall prospect began in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, going 2-for-14 while walking twice over five contests. He homered once, a solo shot in his first game that marked his first-ever professional hit.

The 21-year-old's first taste of non-complex ball came a week later when he joined Class A Short Season Aberdeen. There he logged his best offensive numbers, finishing with a line of .325/.413/.481 with one homer, 15 RBIs, 11 runs and 12 walks in 20 games.

Rutschman finished the season with Class A Delmarva, putting together a .154/.261/.333 line over 12 appearances. He homered twice and drove in eight runs while drawing six free passes. All in all, he finished with a line of .254/.351/.423 between the three levels.

The Oregon State product's efforts earned him a spot on Baltimore's Organization All-Star team. His time with the Shorebirds, while brief, helped them lock up the title of MiLB Team of the Year for 2019.