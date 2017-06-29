Bowie's Hays homers as part of four-hit game

The Orioles' No. 7 prospect went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs on Thursday as Double-A Bowie topped Altoona, 9-3. Hays extended his hitting streak to 16 games, eight of which have come with the Baysox, and he's noticed one distinct difference between Class A Advanced and Double-A.

Austin Hays earned a promotion after several big games at Class A Advanced Frederick. An increased level of competition has done little to quench his thirst for monster performances.

"It's been a lot of fun so far -- I love the pace of the game here," Hays said. "I love the fact that there's a clock at this level and guys have to work faster. It's onto the next pitch, whether you have a bad swing or take [a pitch], the flow is a lot faster. ... I'm kind of a quick-paced, upbeat person, just goes with the way I play the game. It took me time to get used to it -- as soon as an out is made you have to make your way to the plate and make sure you're focused, but I feel confortable now."

Hays singled to center in the first inning off Curve starter Tanner Anderson before coming up with two men on and one out in a scoreless game in the third. The 21-year-old outfielder proceeded to open the scoring with a three-run homer to left, his second since joining Bowie on June 22.

"I was just looking for something good to hit," Hays said. "He missed with a couple pitches early and I got to a hitter's count, and he left something up in the heart of the plate and I didn't miss it."

His RBI single to center in the fourth gave the Baysox a 6-0 lead, and after popping out to first in the sixth, Hays singled to center yet again for his fourth hit -- the fourth time this season he's had at least four base knocks in a game and the second time in 12 days. (He ended his Keys tenure with a 5-for-5 night on June 18, including two homers and a career-high six RBIs.)

Baltimore's 2016 third-round pick now has three multi-hit games as a member of the Baysox, and Thursday's big day gave him a .394/.412/.636 batting line with two homers and seven RBIs through 34 plate appearances with his new team. Hays hit .328/.364/.592 with 16 homers and 41 RBIs in 280 plate appearances for the Keys, and he credited his consistency to the environments he's been placed into.

"It's the same with both teams; I'm fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of good hitters I can feed off every day and every at-bat," Hays said. "It's very good for me to be with these guys. I feel like it makes me better having all these guys around me. I'm just putting one foot in front of the other and trying to figure it out."

Bowie belted four home runs in the game: Chris O'Brien hit a solo homer in the fourth before Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns each went deep with solo shots of their own in the fifth. Yastrzemski finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Orioles closer Zach Britton tossed a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts as he continues his rehab assignment.