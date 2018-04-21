Tides' Rickard perfect on first five-hit night

It was Rickard's first career five-hit game and raised his batting average 114 points to .364 after he totaled seven hits in his first nine games of the season. The 26-year-old has reached safely in all 10 games in which he's appeared in this season.

The Orioles outfielder was perfect on Friday night, going 5-for-5 with a run scored to lead Triple-A Norfolk to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo at Harbor Park.

Rickard led off the first inning with a single on the first pitch he saw, then scored on a fielder's choice by Orioles No. 13 prospect DJ Stewart. The University of Arizona product also delivered base hits in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth. It was the first time a Tides player recorded five hits in a game since Dariel Alvarez on June 2, 2016 in a 14-inning loss to Pawtucket.

Anderson Feliz led off the second with a triple and came around with the Tides' second run on a sacrifice fly by Sharlon Schoop. Feliz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ruben Tejada, who went 3-for-5, drove in Alex Presley later in the inning with a single to right field.

After Dalton Pompey got Buffalo on the board with a solo shot in the third, Feliz singled in Garabez Rosa in the bottom of the inning. In the fifth, Feliz capped the Tides' scoring with a comebacker that plated Stewart.

Norfolk starter Tim Melville (1-0) gave up a run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings on 83 pitches. Jhan Marinez picked up his second save of the season, working around a walk in a hitless ninth to lock down the Tides third straight win.