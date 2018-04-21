News

Tides' Rickard perfect on first five-hit night

Orioles outfielder scores run, hikes batting average to .364

Joey Rickard has two doubles, three RBIs and six runs scored in 10 games with the Tides this season. (Chris Baird/MiLB.com)

By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | April 20, 2018 10:42 PM ET

Joey Rickard has the Tides rolling.

The Orioles outfielder was perfect on Friday night, going 5-for-5 with a run scored to lead Triple-A Norfolk to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo at Harbor Park.

It was Rickard's first career five-hit game and raised his batting average 114 points to .364 after he totaled seven hits in his first nine games of the season. The 26-year-old has reached safely in all 10 games in which he's appeared in this season.

Rickard led off the first inning with a single on the first pitch he saw, then scored on a fielder's choice by Orioles No. 13 prospect DJ Stewart. The University of Arizona product also delivered base hits in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth. It was the first time a Tides player recorded five hits in a game since Dariel Alvarez on June 2, 2016 in a 14-inning loss to Pawtucket.

Anderson Feliz led off the second with a triple and came around with the Tides' second run on a sacrifice fly by Sharlon Schoop. Feliz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ruben Tejada, who went 3-for-5, drove in Alex Presley later in the inning with a single to right field.

After Dalton Pompey got Buffalo on the board with a solo shot in the third, Feliz singled in Garabez Rosa in the bottom of the inning. In the fifth, Feliz capped the Tides' scoring with a comebacker that plated Stewart.

Norfolk starter Tim Melville (1-0) gave up a run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings on 83 pitches. Jhan Marinez picked up his second save of the season, working around a walk in a hitless ninth to lock down the Tides third straight win.

Rob Terranova is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @RobTnova24. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

