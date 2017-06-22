Orioles' Hays moving up to Double-A

Austin Hays gave the Carolina League plenty to remember him by, and now the Orioles' No. 7 prospect is moving on up.

The 21-year-old outfielder was promoted from Class A Advanced Frederick to Double-A Bowie after he participated in his first professional All-Star Game and two days after he was named the circuit's Player of the Week.

Hays was drafted out of Jacksonville University in the third round last year, and he profiles as a good hitter with decent power, above-average speed and a terrific arm in the outfield.

He's fit the bill as a pro so far, hitting .336 with 15 extra-base knocks in the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League last season and compiling a .328/.364/.592 slash line with 16 homers (second in the Carolina League), 15 doubles and three triples.

He acknowledged the promotion Wednesday on Twitter.

The native of Daytona Beach, Florida finished the first half with a 5-for-5, two-homer performance for the Keys.

"I expected to come here and have success. I know I'm a good player and can compete at a high level," he said after that showing. "I'm just very excited to see that I've had a good first part of the season against a lot of good pitchers and position players, which has definitely helped me become a better player in the process."

He also helped the North to a 2-0 win in Tuesday's All-Star Game, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

At 34-37, the Baysox are five games out of first place in the Eastern League's Western Division. They're scheduled to take on the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton on Thursday night.