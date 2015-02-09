O's Rutschman ready for Aberdeen debut

The heralded Orioles catching prospect is slated to make his New York-Penn League debut for the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday evening.

Aberdeen's Ripken Stadium is just 34 miles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It may not take long for top 2019 Draft pick Adley Rutschman to span the distance.

Selected first overall out of Oregon State in last month's Draft, Rutschman is one of the most decorated collegiate players in years. After leading the Beavers to the 2018 College World Series title as a sophomore -- he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player -- the 21-year-old Oregon native won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy as a junior in 2019.

Signed on June 24 for a record $8.1 million bonus, Rutschman has been gearing up for his pro career -- and trying to overcome a bout of mononucleosis -- at the Orioles' Spring Training complex in Sarasota, Florida. He appeared in five games for the Gulf Coast League Orioles and went deep in his first pro contest, finishing his stint with three hits in 14 at-bats, three RBIs, two walks, two strikeouts and a stolen base.

Rutschman joins an IronBirds club that currently leads the NYPL's McNamara Division and owns the circuit's second-best record at 24-16. Aberdeen hosts Hudson Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, and the game will be carried live on MiLB.TV.