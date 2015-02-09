Molina stellar in relief for Baysox

The Orioles right-hander gave up a hit and two walks over seven innings, striking out three, as Double-A Bowie blanked Richmond, 3-0, in a rain-shortened eight-inning game at Prince George's Stadium.

It had been 650 days since Marcos Molina had gotten a call from the bullpen. On Saturday night, he was ready.

A starter for his last 28 appearances and 78 of 86 games in an eight-year Minor League career, Molina relieved rehabbing left-hander Richard Bleier to start the second. He faced the minimum through his first three innings -- Johneshwy Fargas had a two-out single in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Martin Cervenka.

Molina (2-4) issued a one-out walk to Heath Quinn in the fifth, and a leadoff pass to Brandon Van Horn in the sixth was erased when Fargas bounced into a double play. In the eighth, a throwing error by third baseman and Orioles No. 23 prospect Rylan Bannon allowed Quinn to reach before Molina retired the next three Flying Squirrels to complete a 90-pitch effort. He threw 54 strikes.

His last relief appearance was July 30, 2017 with Double-A Binghamton in the Mets organization. The Orioles signed the native of the Dominican Republic to a Minor League contract in February.

Bowie took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Richmond starter Conner Menez (2-2). Mason McCoy reached on an error ahead of Orioles No. 7 prospect Ryan McKenna, who smashed a 3-1 offering over the right-center field fence for his second homer of the season.

In the fourth, Preston Palmeiro lifted a sacrifice fly that plated Cervenka and capped the scoring.

Menez allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Bowie's Zach Jarrett was 2-for-3 with a double.