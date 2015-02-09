McCoy continues to rake for Baysox

The Orioles prospect has been a spark plug at the top of the lineup for Double-A Bowie since his promotion to the team on Monday, with his latest effort a 4-for-5 performance -- which included his first EL homer, a walk, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored -- to help the Baysox roll past Altoona, 12-2, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday. The victory clinched the first series win for Bowie this season.

Mason McCoy entered this season with a new mindset. Rather than just try to put the ball in play and reach base any way possible -- like he had been doing through his first two professional seasons -- the 24-year-old focused on getting his "best swing off."

Video: Bowie's McCoy goes yard

"I'm getting comfortable with trying to make some things happen," McCoy said. "I used to be so focused on just trying to get on base at all, trying to finesse hits any way I could. But now I'm trying to be patient at the plate. Sitting on certain pitches in certain counts, trying to get ahead early so that I can get my best swing off."

In 27 games with Class A Advanced Frederick to begin the season, McCoy batted .379/.416/.509 with eight walks and 17 RBIs. During that time, he notched 59 total bases and 21 runs scored, both of which rank third in the Carolina League. His .379 average is still tops in the circuit, while his OBP, SLG and OPS (.925) all rank in the top five.

Wednesday marked McCoy's third four-hit effort of the year and his second multi-hit game with Bowie. He has collected a knock in all three games with the Baysox. The 2017 sixth-rounder has 17 multi-hit contests this season -- including six with at least three hits.

"I've just been trying to slow the game down. Paying attention to how the pitcher is going after guys, picking up on patterns, trying to know what he is going to throw in certain situations and counts," he said. "It's tough to do right away being in the leadoff spot, but as the game goes on you can see how they work certain players and that's what I try to bring with me into my at-bats."

McCoy started things off against the Curve by legging out an infield single to third off a 2-2 pitch from Altoona starter Sean Brady. He would not advance any further on the basepaths as the left-hander retired the next three Bowie hitters on eight pitches.

Two frames later, McCoy stepped in against the southpaw with one out and worked the count full before knocking another base hit into center field. No. 7 Orioles prospect Ryan McKenna then drew a six-pitch walk to put McCoy into scoring position for Carlos Perez, who laced a double to left that plated both runners and broke a scoreless tie.

The Iowa product led off the fifth, facing Brady for a third time. With his newfound patience on display, he worked the count to 3-1 before turning on an inside fastball and launching it beyond the low wall in left.

"Earlier when I got in a three-ball count he came inside with something off-speed, so I was kinda sitting on that," he said. "But instead he tried to get a fastball by me in that same spot and I got the barrel to it and put a good swing on it. I knew I hit it good, but the wind was all over the place today so I didn't really pay attention to where it went -- I just took off."

McCoy was on base again the next inning after drawing a five-pitch walk off Altoona reliever Yeudy Garcia, but was stranded to end the frame. After striking out swinging against Tate Scioneaux in the eighth, McCoy worked another full count -- this one off Angel German -- before punching an RBI bloop single just beyond the infield that plated Jesmuel Valentin from third to cap the Baysox scoring in the ninth. He saw a total of 31 pitches in the game.

The 24-year-old is 7-for-14 (.500) with a pair of walks, three RBIs and three runs scored through the first three games with his new club.

"The experience so far here is definitely a little eye-opening," McCoy said. "There's so many great players on each team, and the pitchers are able to locate every single pitch and they can throw backwards. Everyone is just a lot more baseball smart at this level. I mean, every level presents its challenges, but up here everyone is so close [to the big leagues] that they really just locked in on their craft.

"I'm just trying to stick with my new approach, focus on getting my best swing off and maybe that improves my power numbers ... of course that probably means more doubles with an occasional home run," he added with a chuckle.

McKenna walked twice and scored a pair of runs, while Valentin finished with three knocks -- including a solo dinger -- a walk and four runs scored for Bowie.