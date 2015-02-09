Mountcastle plates career-high five runs

The top-ranked Orioles prospect homered, doubled and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Triple-A Norfolk to an 8-4 triumph over Indianapolis at Victory Field. He eclipsed his previous high of four RBIs, set most recently on April 20.

After totaling two RBIs in his previous 10 games, Ryan Mountcastle put forth his professional best on Sunday.

Video: Mountcastle skies three-run homer for Norfolk

After a walk and a groundout in his first two plate appearances, Mountcastle broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning in dramatic fashion. Facing reliever Brandon Waddell with runners at second and third, MLB.com's No. 65 overall prospect fell into an 0-2 hole before belting a line drive over the right-center field fence for his sixth homer of the year.

Two innings later, the Florida native ripped a two-run double to right off left-hander Sean Keselica, scoring Mason Williams and Anthony Santander to give the Tides a 7-4 lead.

Gameday box score

Selected 36th overall as a shortstop in the first round of the 2015 Draft, Mountcastle has played all over the diamond as the Orioles find a position in which to slot him. He spent much of his Minor League career at third base but was moved across the infield at the beginning of the year and has become MLB.com's top-rated first base prospect.

In 275 innings at first base, Mountcastle has commited three errors in 269 total chances. His time at third has been limited -- he's seen just 40 innings there -- and he also fills in as a designated hitter. The 22-year-old leads the International League with 52 hits, ranks fourth with 83 total bases and owns a .325/.353/.519 slash line.