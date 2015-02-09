Wilson stellar again for Shorebirds

Following up a 10-strikeout effort in his last start, the Orioles prospect registered a career-high 11 punchouts while allowing two hits across seven innings as Class A Delmarva blanked West Virginia, 9-0, at Appalachian Power Park.

So much for that "career" night last week -- Ryan Wilson pushed the bar a notch higher on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old left-hander struck out three in the fourth and had two whiffs in the first, fifth and seventh innings. He yielded a two-out double to Mariners No. 6 prospect Julio Rodriguez in the opening frame and a two-out single to Bobby Honeyman in the fourth. Honeyman also was plunked leading off the second to account for the only other baserunner allowed by Wilson (4-3).

The 2017 33rd-round pick retired the last 10 batters he faced but said he was not keeping track of the streak.

"I don't relly look ahead," said Wilson, who set down all 16 batters who had at least two strikes in the count. "I just try to make pitches, don't play around, try to put away guys as quickly as I can."

It marked the first time the Pepperdine product threw 100 pitches -- 68 for strikes -- and lowered his ERA to a season-best 2.89. In his past five starts, the California native has tossed 31 innings, allowing 13 hits, three runs -- two earned -- with 35 strikeouts against seven walks.

"I really focused on the hitter in the box, their cold zone and staying away from their hot zones," he said. "I have a great defense behind me and we have a couple great catchers, actually.

"Tonight was mainly a fastball-changeup mix; my breaker was a little loopy. We threw the changeup on both sides of the plate and mixed the fastball all around -- up and in, low and away."

Felix Bautista followed Wilson and fanned three over two perfect innings to nail down Delmarva's South Atlantic League-leading 12th shutout.

Orioles No. 14 prospect Adam Hall was 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored for the Shorebirds, while 16th-ranked Cadyn Grenier had two hits, including a doubler, knocked in one run and scored another. Nick Horvath and Ben Breazeale also contributed two hits apiece.

Power starter Josias De Los Santos (1-6) gave up three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks in six innings. He fanned a career-high nine.