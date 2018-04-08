Shorebirds' Curran plates career-high six

In his second game of full-season action with Class A Delmarva, Curran put on a show, collecting three hits and a career-high six RBIs to power the Shorebirds to an 18-3 victory over Asheville at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Selected by the Orioles in the eighth round of the 2015 Draft, it's taken some time for Massachusetts high school product Seamus Curran to take a major step in the Minor Leagues.

As he finished his high school career, Curran caught scouts' eyes with his power potential, but it took three years before he secured a roster spot on a full-season squad.

Curran batted .240 with three homers in the New York-Penn League last summer, but a shattered left patella ended his third season in the Minors after 13 games. He hit eight homers in 15 Spring Training games to impress the Orioles enough to assign him to the South Atlantic League.

Curran started his big night with a three-run double in the first inning that opened a 4-1 lead. Three innings later, he smacked a two-run homer. He eclipsed his previous personal best with a sixth RBI when he plated Will Robertson with a groundout in the seventh.

Robertson led the Shorebirds with four hits and knocked in three runs.