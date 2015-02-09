Muckdogs' Ready crushes two more homers

The Marlins' 23rd-round pick homered twice, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs in Class A Short Season Batavia's 8-3 win over West Virginia at Monongalia County Ballpark. Ready also went deep Monday against Mahoning Valley.

After lining out in the first inning, Ready sent the second pitch he saw from right-hander Braxton Ashcraft in the third inning over the fence in left field, plating Andres Sthormes and J.D. Orr. In the fifth after Dalvy Rosario walked and stole second and third, Ready sent a double down the line in left to bounce Ashcraft from the game.

He capped his night in the seventh by taking righty Austin Roberts deep to left, plating Orr and putting the game out of reach.

Through 33 Minor League games, Ready has amassed four homers and a .305 average. The Air Force Academy product is the son of former big leaguer Randy Ready, who played 13 seasons in the Majors and was previously a coach in Miami's system.

Orr finished 2-for-4 with two walks, raising his average to .378. Andrew Miller (2-3) allowed two runs on six hits over five innings for the win.