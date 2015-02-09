BayBears' Jones plates career-high five

The Angels' fourth-ranked prospect demonstrated that on Sunday, collecting a career-high five RBIs while homering and doubling in Double-A Mobile's 10-1 romp over Birmingham at Regions Field.

As someone who typically bats at the top of the lineup, Jahmai Jones hasn't driven in a ton of runs during his Minor League career. Given the opportunity, he can be an effective run-producer.

The 21-year-old second baseman clubbed a two-run homer to left-center field in the second off starter and Kodi Medeiros, then roped a double to right on the first pitch from the 19th-ranked White Sox prospect to plate two more runs in the fourth. Jones capped his career day with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Jones, a 2015 second-round pick, hit .235/.338/.383 in 75 games with Class A Advanced Inland Empire before being promoted to Mobile on July 10. He's been more productive since moving up to the Southern League, hitting .257 with a .759 OPS in 26 contests.

The Georgia native is 11-for-30 (.367) with seven RBIs and seven runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

Jose Rojas and Zach Gibbons also homered for the BayBears. Alex Klonowski (8-2) spun seven scoreless innings to win his third straight start, allowing three hits and striking out six.