Benitez, Martinez suspended for performance-enhancers

By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 23, 2019 4:55 PM

White Sox Minor Leaguer Francisco Benitez and Royals outfielder Jarvis Martinez were suspended for 72 games on Friday after both tested positive for banned substances. Benitez, an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, while Martinez, 19, was suspended for taking Boldenone, also a PED. Both are violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspensions are effective immediately. Benitez signed with Chicago last February and has appeared in 27 games with the Dominican Summer League White Sox. He's 0-1 with a 8.06 ERA in 11 outings this year. He's struck out 14 and walked 21 in 22 1/3 innings. 2019 Minor League suspensions Martinez, a left-handed outfielder also from the Dominican Republic, signed with Kansas City on June 11 and has split the season between the Royals' two DSL affiliates. In 34 games, he's hitting .178 with a homer, 11 RBIs, 12 walks and three stolen bases. Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid derived from testosterone that is sometimes prescribed by veterinarians to encourage muscle growth, red blood cell production, bone density and to stimulate the appetite of weakened animals. Boldenone, more commonly known and marketed as Equipoise, is an anabolic steroid developed for veterinary use, primarily to treat horses. Side effects include increased muscle growth, red blood cell counts and appetite.

Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

