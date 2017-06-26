Bieber's 11-strikeout effort earns weekly award

"It's a fun challenge," Bieber told MiLB.com after his latest outing against the Orioles affiliate on June 22. "You get familiar with teams and orders, and on the flipside, they get to know the pitchers. It becomes a bit of a game of cat-and-mouse."

The Frederick Keys may be getting a little tired of dealing with Shane Bieber, but the right-hander isn't saying he's sorry.

Bieber matched a personal best with 11 strikeouts over a career-high eight innings to lead Class A Advanced Lynchburg over Frederick, 3-0, last week, a performance good enough to earn him the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week. Bieber held the Keys to three hits without a walk in the win.

Oddly enough, it was his third straight outing against Frederick, and he's lined up to face them again after his next start.

"[You're] trying to keep hitters on their toes and see who makes the adjustment first. The way it lines up, my next start is against Salem, who I've already faced twice, and then right back against Frederick," he said.

Bieber faced Frederick for the first time on June 11, when he held the lineup to a run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings for a win. He then struck out five and limited the Keys to a run on five hits over six frames on June 16. He's struck out 49 in 57 innings since joining the Carolina League.

"I was able to get ahead, and once I got strike one and two, I focused on putting them away," Bieber said of his latest gem. "All three of my pitches were working. My slider was the best it's been all year. It's been progressively getting better all year, but it was finally where I wanted it to be tonight."

Bieber, ranked as Cleveland's No. 15 prospect, said he didn't even notice he'd hit 11 strikeouts when he came out.

"I had no idea that my total was in double digits," the California native said. "My main focus was going out there to eat up innings. I was trying to go nine because I've never done that in my career. That's more important to me as a starting pitcher, to go deep into the game."

Bieber was the Indians' fourth-round pick last summer out of UC Santa Barbara. The 6-foot-3 righty is 5-4 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts this season across two levels -- he started with Class A Lake County before getting promoted in May, and he's 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in nine outings with the Hillcats.

Control helped him earn an early-season promotion from the Midwest League. In 86 innings this year, he's walked just five batters. He issued two free passes in nine games last season with Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley.

"I learned early on that I wasn't overpowering and I was kind of a late bloomer, so I learned how to throw strikes and command the zone," he said. "If I'm going to get beat, I'm going to get beat. I'm going to try my hardest not to beat myself and give hitters free passes. I think that's a staple of my game, trying to be aggressive inside the strike zone and keep the offense on their heels."

