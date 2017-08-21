On the Road: RiverDogs' Murray ponders eclipse

Hopefully nothing, but Monday's astronomical phenomenon put Bill Murray in a reflective mood. Shortly after the conclusion of Saturday evening's Class A Charleston RiverDogs game, the legendary comedian shared his thoughts on the matter with MiLB.com's Ben Hill.

Video: Ben Hill chats with Bill Murray

Murray, a RiverDogs co-owner and the team's "Director of Fun," was at Charleston's Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park along with older brother Brian Doyle Murray and actor Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down's Kenny Powers). He watched the RiverDogs close out their 5-0 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets from a picnic table on the stadium's upper concourse, followed by a postgame helicopter bouncy ball drop.

As team employees began cleaning up thousands of balls from the playing surface, Murray began to think about the RiverDogs' Monday afternoon "Eclipse at the Park" viewing party. Charleston is one of seven Minor League teams in the path of totality, and all seven are hosting some sort of ballpark event.

• About Saturday Night: Charleston RiverDogs

"I think if they want to experience the end of the world, they want to experience it here at Joe Riley Stadium," said Murray, conflating the moon's temporary blocking out of the sun with the total annihilation of the planet we call home.

Murray then shared his advice on how to prepare for a apocalypse.

"I think the phone lines should be burning up, trying to make peace with people that, you know, maybe you owe an apology to or a thank you to," he said . "I think thank yous are probably better. Apologies will probably just stir up a lot of mud and debris."