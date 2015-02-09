Adolfo needs second elbow surgery

The No. 18 White Sox prospect will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season as a result, the organization said Monday. He is expected to be ready for the 2020 season.

Adolfo went on the injured list with Double-A Birmingham on April 29. He had been hitting .205/.337/.295 with no homers, seven doubles and 14 walks in 23 games in his first trip to the Southern League.

This will be the second major elbow procedure Adolfo has undergone in the past 12 months. The 22-year-old outfielder also had Tommy John surgery last July. As part of his recovery, he hadn't played the field this season and only appeared in the Birmingham starting lineup as a designated hitter.

2019 MiLB include

The Dominican Republic native was signed for $1.6 million in July 2013, and when healthy, he showed above-average power and a plus-plus arm from the grass. Before last season's injury, he was on his way to a career season at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, where he batted .282/.369/.464 with 11 homers in 79 games. Because of his offensive and defensive potential, Adolfo was added to the 40-man roster in September 2017 to prevent him from being taken in that year's Rule 5 Draft.

However, Adolfo's health has continued to be an issue throughout his time in the Minors. He also spent time on the shelf with a fractured leg in 2015, a broken hamate bone in 2016 and a finger injury in 2017.

On the flip side, top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is beginning his road to recovery. The No. 3 overall prospect is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. After making his Major League debut on Opening Day, Jimenez was still adjusting to The Show with a .241/.294/.380 slash line in 21 games when he suffered a high ankle sprain on April 26.

Tweet from @scottmerkin: To reiterate, Hahn said Eloy Jimenez should be back by the trip to Houston if all goes well. But he could be back sooner, as in this weekend vs. Toronto. "We'll see how the next week goes," Hahn said.