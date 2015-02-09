Blue Jays' Lebron among three suspended

Lebron, who was Toronto's 16th-round pick in the 2019 Draft, received a 52-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone. The Reds' Israel Lantigua and the Mets' Amaury Pereyra both earned 72-game bans after getting flagged for using Stanozolol.

NEW YORK -- Blue Jays Minor League pitcher Jackxarel Lebron and a pair of Dominican Summer Leaguers were suspended on Friday after all three tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

All three players will serve their suspensions when their team's seasons begin in 2020.

Lebron went 2-2 with an 11.32 ERA in seven relief outings with the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays this summer. The 19-year-old struck out seven and walked nine over 10 1/3 innings after Toronto drafted him out of Puerto Rico's International Baseball Academy in Ceiba.

2019 Minor League suspensions

Lantigua signed with Cincinnati in May 2017 and has appeared in 50 games with Reds Rookie-level Dominican Summer League affiliates over three seasons. The 20-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA in 76 innings during his career.

The Mets signed Pereyra on Aug. 9 out of the Dominican Republic. Fitting in three appearances before season's end, the 6-foot-5 right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout over three innings for the Dominican Summer League Mets 2, just before turning 20 in September.

Fourty-seven Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related violations during the 2019 calendar year following Friday's announcement.