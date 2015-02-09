Jays prospects fuel Fall League win

Guerrero drove in two runs in his third three-hit effort in as many Arizona Fall League games and Pearson tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings as Surprise shut down Glendale, 4-1, at Surprise Stadium.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was coming off a day off. Nate Pearson had pitched competitively just once since the beginning of May. On Friday, both Blue Jays prospects showed no signs of rust.

MLB.com's top overall prospect, Guerrero got a breather Thursday after going 6-for-9 with four doubles and four RBIs in his first two AFL games. Back in the lineup against the winless Desert Dogs, he singled home Royals outfielder Nick Heath in the first inning but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero blooped another base hit to center field in the third, then singled to left to score Rangers No. 2 prospect Julio Pablo Martinez in the seventh and extend the Saguaros' lead to 3-1. He grounded out in the fifth and eighth and is batting .643/.667/.929 in his first week in the prospect-studded showcase.

Pearson (1-0), the Jays' fourth-ranked prospect, was struck on his pitching arm by a line drive in his season debut for Class A Advanced Dunedin on May 7. He was back on the mound last month in an exhibition game for Class A Lansing and hit 102 mph while striking out five over two innings against Michigan State.

Making his Fall League debut, the 22-year-old right-hander gave up three hits and three walks while fanning four. He got off to a rocky start, issuing a leadoff walk in the first to Orioles infielder Steve Wilkerson and giving up a single to Yankees No. 16 prospect Thairo Estrada. But Pearson retired the next three batters and benefited from double plays in the second and third.

Heath, Martinez and Cardinals infielder Andy Young had two hits apiece for the Saguaros.

In other AFL action:

Solar Sox 8, Javelinas 0

Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones reached base all four times and hit a two-run homer, sixth-ranked Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec drove in four runs and five Mesa pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts while holding Peoria to four hits. Cubs right-hander Erick Leal (1-0) fanned three over 2 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win, while Red Sox No. 7 prospect Darwinzon Hernandez struck out six in two shutout innings. Cubs No. 6 prospect Nico Hoerner singled three times and eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron doubled, walked and scored twice. Mesa broke the game open with five runs in the second, keyed by Dalbec's two-run double. Brewers right-hander Jon Olczak punched out three and scattered three hits over two scoreless innings for Peoria.

Scorpions 6, Rafters 2

Mets No. 11 prospect Desmond Lindsay hit two solo homers in his Fall League debut to power Scottsdale past visiting Salt River. Astros No. 21 prospect Abraham Toro-Hernandez also went deep and drove in two runs while going 3-for-3 with a walk. The 21-year-old is batting .545 with three extra-base hits, four runs scored and four RBIs in three games. Phillies right-hander Tyler Viza (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings for the win. Top Marlins prospect Monte Harrison had two hits, including an RBI single, for the Rafters. Jon Duplantier, (0-1), the top D-backs prospect, gave up an unearned run on three hits while fanning three in two frames.