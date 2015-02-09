B-Jays trio falls one out short of no-no

Troy Watson , Cre Finfrock and Matt Harris took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but Jose Marquez homered with two outs in Rookie-level Bluefield's 5-1 victory over Burlington on Sunday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Watson, a 15th-round pick out of the University of Northern Colorado, started and tossed three flawless frames. He struck out the side in the third to bring his total to five before handing the ball to Finfrock (1-0). The 29th-round pick selection hit two batters but held the Royals hitless for 2 2/3 innings.

Taken in the 33rd round out of Florida Atlantic University, Harris breezed through three innings until Marquez ambushed his first pitch and sent it over the left field fence. Unfazed, he retired Angel Medina on a grounder to second to record his first professional save.

It would have been the Appalachian League's first no-hitter since three Danville Braves combined on a seven-inning gem last Aug. 8.

Dominic Abbadessa led the Jays' offense, going 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, while Davis Scheider doubled twice, drove in one run and scored another.