Bichette slugs first homer with Dunedin

Playing in his fourth city in seven days, Bo Bichette finally relaxed as he rounded the bases Wednesday for his first hit in the Florida State League.

"It has been crazy, a lot of travel and getting things in order, but I'm just working here to get my feet under me and get settled with the new team," Bichette said. "Getting my first hit out of the way was good and a home run was better. It was an exciting moment and just glad to get my first hit really."

Gameday box score

While playing with Class A Lansing on Thursday, the 19-year-old was informed of his promotion. The next day, he headed to Miami for the All-Star Futures Game, where he joined the Minors' best players, many of whom happen to be good friends. Bichette was especially excited to catch up with top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers, No. 1 Twins prospect Nick Gordon and top Indians pitching prospect Triston McKenzie.

"That was the most unbelievable experience I've ever had, being around so many talented players," he said. "It was more than I could ask for, and I was very excited to be a part of it."

MiLB include

Admittedly antsy and excited, Bichette went 0-for-4 on Monday in his Florida State League debut in Clearwater before Dunedin got Tuesday off. MLB.com's No. 97 overall prospect went 0-for-2 to begin Wednesday's game.

But in the sixth inning in a 0-0 game, Bichette came up with one on and two out. The shortstop ripped his 11th roundtripper of the season, this one to left field off Erik Swanson. After the Yankees tied the game in the home half of the frame, Bichette came up in the eighth with a runner at second and one out. He then laced a single to right field off reliever Andrew Schwaab (4-2) to give his team the lead for good.

"It was a tough pitcher, he was a side arm and was throwing hard. So I was trying to let the ball get as deep as it could and try to shoot something to right field and not try to do too much off of him. I was able to get a fastball and hit it to right field," he said. "Being with a new team and being able to pretty [quickly] help them win a ballgame, it feels good for sure."

Toolshed: Bichette among 2017 standouts so far

Bichette will be working in the Florida State League on getting better each day, rather than just focusing on results. One thing that has made the transition easier thus far was heading to the news level with top Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

"It helps. Having a familiar face, having a really good friend with me, it helps the transition," Bichette said. "We continue to play together and help each other progress as players. That's really our main goal."

His late hit made a winner out of reliever Kirby Snead (1-1). The southpaw yielded three hits and a walk with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings. Zach Jackson worked around two walks with a punchout in a hitless ninth for his second save.