Bichette stays sizzling for Blue Jays

Get hot, stay hot. That's the way Bo Bichette is operating in his Spring Training showcase.

The No. 11 overall prospect went hitless in his first two plate appearances of the day, then singled up the middle with one out in the fifth inning. Bichette moved into scoring position by swiping second base. The attempt drew an overthrow from Orioles catcher Jesus Sucre, and he advanced to third before Billy McKinney singled him home.

In the seventh, the 21-year-old went the other way and sent a ball, which deflected off Baltimore second baseman Jack Reinheimer's glove, through the right side for his second hit. He grounded out to third in the ninth.

Bichette has particularly stood out when given the opportunity to start. On the initial lineup card for the past three games, the 2016 second-round pick went 8-for-15 with four extra-base hits and four RBIs.

Toronto's No. 3 prospect Danny Jansen singled while No. 10 Cavan Biggio walked and scored once. Ninth-ranked Sean Reid-Foley surrendered two earned runs on two hits and one walk over four innings out of the bullpen.

Orioles No. 25 prospect Drew Jackson contributed an RBI single and 21st-ranked Cody Carroll picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

Mets 2, Astros 1

Houston pitching prospects Corbin Martin (No. 5) and Cionel Perez (No. 22) combined for three scoreless one-hit innings of relief, but New York won on a two-run homer by veteran Robinson Cano. First baseman Pete Alonso went 0-for-3, but is still hitting .371 in Grapefruit League play. Box score

Nationals 8, Braves 4

Second-ranked Washington prospect Carter Kieboom entered the game as a pinch hitter and laced a run-scoring single. Braves No. 4 prospect Cristian Pache doubled to raise his spring average to .458, while Austin Riley went 1-for-4 and scored once. Chad Sobotka (No. 21) struggled in relief, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a pair of walks while recording two outs. Box score

Marlins 4, Cardinals 1

St. Louis No. 4 prospect Dakota Hudson started and struggled with command. The righty allowed an earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three to keep his ERA at 2.53 in Grapefruit League play. Max Schrock singled in the Cardinals' run in the fifth. Box score

Indians (ss) 9, Brewers 3

Milwaukee's top two prospects provided the offense in a loss to Cleveland. Baseball's No. 20 overall prospect Keston Hiura provided all the Brew Crew's scoring with a three-run homer off Trevor Bauer, and Corey Ray (Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect) doubled to increase his spring average to .250. No. 19 Oscar Mercado doubled on a 1-for-3 day. He's hitting .438 in 32 Cactus League at-bats. Box score

Royals 17, Indians (ss) 7

Kansas City's No. 8 prospect Nicky Lopez singled in a run with his only hit of the day and later came around to score in the eighth. The middle infielder has compiled a .314/.351/.694 slash line this spring as knocks on the door of the Major League roster. Box score

Athletics 12, Cubs 11

Oakland's No. 3 prospect Sean Murphy doubled, just his third hit of the spring. The No. 45 overall prospect has struggled this spring, batting just .120. Cubs No. 2 prospect Nico Hoerner doubled in his lone trip to the plate after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He's hitting .667 with a 2.194 OPS, although the No. 100 overall prospect has only had nine at-bats. Box score