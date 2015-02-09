Bradley continues to slug for Clippers

Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect collected three hits, including a grand slam and a two-run jack, and a season-high six RBIs to power Triple-A Columbus over Norfolk, 9-2, at Harbor Park.

Bobby Bradley didn't record a hit Monday, so he made up for lost time by mashing a pair of homers on Tuesday.

Video: Clippers' Bradley crushes grand slam

Bradley has gone yard six times in his last seven games -- with 15 RBIs over that span -- while raising his OPS to .964. The 23-year-old has reached base in 10 straight games and Tuesday marked his 13th multi-hit effort of the season. His 14 long balls are one off the International League lead, his 27 extra-base hits are two behind leader Rafael Ortega of Gwinnett and his .605 slugging percentage is tied for eighth on the circuit with Charlotte's Matt Skole.

It was the first baseman's second two-homer game of the season.

"It was mostly the plan on eliminating pitches, different things like that," Bradley told MiLB.com after his first two-homer effort on May 7. "It's seeing percentages of what they throw and picking one to eliminate, and that's actually been really helpful. I've kind of toned down the aggression part and not going up there blind. We have good scouting reports and things like that, and it helps a bunch."

Against the Tides, Bradley put the Clippers on the board in the opening frame with a two-out, two-run moonshot to left-center field. After Brandon Barnes doubled, Bradley stepped in against Orioles No. 18 prospect Luis Ortiz and jumped ahead ,3-1. After fouling off a couple of pitches from the right-hander, Bradley launched the seventh pitch of the at-bat well beyond the wall in the deepest part of Harbor Park.

Gameday box score

Two innings later, the Mississippi native wasted no time against Ortiz and lined a first-pitch fastball back up the middle for a two-out knock. Bradley was stranded at first after Trayce Thompson struck out.

The 2014 third-round pick grounded out to first to end the fifth and swung through a 3-2 pitch in the seventh, then stepped up one more time with the bases loaded in the ninth. After getting ahead of lefty Luis Gonzalez, 2-0, Bradley launched an inside pitch to the same spot as his first long ball of the evening.

The six RBIs were two off Bradley's career high, established on Aug. 16, 2014, when he homered twice in the Rookie-level Arizona League on his way to earning MVP honors after hitting for the league's Triple Crown -- .361 average, eight homers, 50 RBIs. Bradley also has posted a pair of seven-RBI games as a pro.

Bradley opened his second professional season with Class A Lake County, where he claimed the Midwest League home run crown with 27 taters and 92 RBIs in 108 games before joining Class A Advanced Lynchburg for the final two games of the year. Bradley spent all of 2016 with the Hillcats and led the Carolina League with 29 long balls and 102 RBIs en route to MVP honors.

Over the previous two seasons, Bradley has played 260 games between Double-A Akron and Columbus, where he continued to show his power: he amassed 109 extra-base hits, including 50 dingers, and 172 RBIs. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2018 for the third time in four years.

2019 MiLB include

"It actually helped a lot, coming up for a month here last year and get used to this lifestyle," he told MiLB.com. "It's different from Double-A -- all of the levels are different -- but you go from guys that are really high-rated prospects in Double-A. Then you come up to Triple-A and there are guys you're facing that have big league time or you're playing with a bunch of veterans that are trying to get back.

"It's such a different lifestyle. It's really a great experience, you learn so much from the veteran guys."

Bradley also collected seven hits over a two-game stretch earlier this month for the first time in his career.

Indians No. 22 prospect Daniel Johnson doubled, singled and scored a run, while 29th-ranked Eric Haase mashed a two-run homer for Columbus.