Bradley steers Clippers to IL semifinal lead

Cleveland's No. 7 prospect doubled, singled and drove in two runs to help Columbus edge Gwinnett, 5-4, on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the International League Governors' Cup semifinals.

After arguably the best overall season of Bobby Bradley's career, the slugger took advantage of the opening of the playoffs.

Video: Columbus' Bobby Bradley doubles in a run

Bradley contributed to the Clippers' three-run first inning by doubling to center field for a 2-0 lead. The hulking first baseman swiped third base on the front end of a double steal and scored when Gwinnett shortstop Jack Lopez committed a throwing error. It was Bradley's first stolen base since May 17, 2018 and the 14th of a career that began six seasons ago.

The 23-year-old came through again in the third with an RBI single to left that snapped a 3-3 tie, giving Columbus a lead it would not relinquish. Bradley was retired in each of his last three at-bats.

Gameday box score

It was a tale of two seasons for the 2014 third-round pick, who made his Major League debut June 23 and amassed 45 at-bats for the Indians. Although he finished with a career-high and league-best 33 homers in 107 Triple-A games, the slugger hit .214 in the second half after posting a .292/.358/.658 slash line with 24 roundtrippers in 67 first-half contests.

Bradley bounced back this season after batting a career-low .224 between Double-A Akron and Columbus in 2018. Overall, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder compiled a slash line of .264/.344/.567 with 56 extra-base hits and 74 RBIs in the Minor Leagues.

Complete playoff coverage

Mark Mathias, Ka'ai Tom and Andrew Velazquez joined Bradley with two hits apiece. Ryan Lavarnway and Mathias added RBI singles for the West Division champions, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Michael Peoples (1-0) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Kyle Nelson, Jefry Rodriguez combined for three strikeouts over 2 1/3 hitless frames. Indians No. 21 prospect James Karinchak struck out three and issued a walk in the ninth to notch the save.

2019 MiLB include

Austin Riley and Adam Duvall belted back-to-back homers in the first for Gwinnett.

Atlanta's 13th-ranked prospect Tucker Davidson (0-1) was charged with five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits and three walks with three punchouts in 3 2/3 innings.

The best-of-5 series continues Thursday in Gwinnett.

In other International League action:

Bulls 9, RailRiders 3

Led by Jason Coats' three-run homer, five different Durham players collected RBIs to back a strong outing by Tampa Bay's No. 26 prospect Jose De Leon in Game 1 of the semifinals. Kevin Padlo smacked a solo homer and drove in two runs and Jake Cronenworth knocked in two runs for the Bulls, who broke open the game during a four-run eighth. De Leon allowed one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Gosuke Katoh and Erik Kratz went deep for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Gameday box score