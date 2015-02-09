Salem's Dalbec, Kemp bash way to win

Red Sox No. 12 prospect Bobby Dalbec and Trenton Kemp blasted two home runs apiece as the Class A Advanced Red Sox bested the Dash, 8-4, at Haley Toyota Field.

After homering in three straight games from July 5-7, Dalbec went for 3-for-6 in his next two games. He went a perfect 4-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs on Tuesday. .

The 23-year-old beat out an infield single to third base in the first inning. He bashed his first homer of the night to left-center field in the third to score Tyler Hill and Boston's No. 19 prospect Brett Netzer.

In the fifth, Dalbec followed up with his 21st homer of the season to the same spot, plating Netzer once again. He grounded a single to right in the seventh.

Kemp notched his sixth dinger in the fourth on a line drive to left-center. The 22-year-old replicated the feat in the sixth.

He has gone yard four times in nine games after homering only three times in his prevous 46 contests.

Netzer picked up three hits and drove in a run.

Red Sox No. 4 prospect Bryan Mata (6-2) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four. Right-hander Kevin McAvoy allowed one hit while fanning four in four frames for his first save of the season.