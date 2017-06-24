Hawks' Eusebio out for redemption in NWL

After a solid season debut, the Rockies prospect turned in the longest outing of his professional career on Friday, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings in Class A Short Season Boise's 5-1 win over Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Northwest League appeared to have gotten the best of Breiling Eusebio last summer. He's turning the tables this season.

The lone hit against the 20-year-old southpaw came in the first inning when Bryan Araiza reached on an infield single with one out, but Eusebio was in control the rest of the way. He retired 16 batters in a row before issuing a two-out walk in the sixth to Billy Endris, who moved up on a wild pitch before Eusebio got Araiza swinging on the fifth pitch of the at-bat for his final strikeout.

In the seventh, the native of the Dominican Republic got two outs on three pitches before walking Pavin Smith, the seventh overall pick in this month's Draft, prompting a visit from pitching coach Bob Apodaca.

Whatever the conversation entailed appeared to put Eusebio back on track as he got Daulton Varsho to ground out two pitches later to finish his first scoreless outing since Aug. 18, 2015, when he was in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Eusebio, who posted a 5.26 ERA in 13 starts for Boise last year, has given up one run on five hits over 12 innings in his two Northwest League starts this season. Against Spokane in his 2017 debut, he yielded a run and four hits while fanning seven in five innings.

Mike Bunal took over in the eighth and gave up a run on two hits before George Thanopoulous worked around a one-out double in the ninth to preserve the win for Eusebio, who already tied his 2016 total of two victories.

The Hawks' offense was led by Danny Edgeworth, who slugged a two-run homer in the third.

Smith struck out in his other two at-bats against Eusebio, while Endris plated the Hops' lone run with a groundout.