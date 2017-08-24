Groome placed on disabled list by Red Sox

Boston's top pitching prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday with an undisclosed injury. The 19-year-old left-hander exited his last start after three innings Tuesday for Class A Greenville against Columbia. Groome gave up three runs and a season-high six walks without allowing a hit.

Groome (3-7), ranked No. 2 by the Red Sox and No. 48 overall by MLB.com, has lost each of his last three starts, getting tagged for nine runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out 17 over 12 innings in that span.

Boston's 2016 first-round pick left his season debut on April 10 for the Drive after giving up nine runs on seven hits with three walks and one punchout in 1 1/3 innings against Lexington. He didn't pitch again until June 19 for Class A Short Season Lowell.

Groome is 3-9 with a 5.37 ERA, 82 whiffs and 34 walks in 17 starts across three levels in his career.