Duran collects four hits in Red Sox rout

The 10th-ranked Red Sox prospect collected four hits, including a double, walked, scored three times and drove in two runs as Class A Advanced Salem rolled to a 14-1 romp over Lynchburg at Calvin Falwell Field.

Jarren Duran could hardly be kept off the bases on Tuesday night.

After lining to center field in his first at-bat, Duran doubled to left in the second inning to score Tanner Nishioka and give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. The extra-base knock extended his season-opening hitting streak to five games.

In the fourth, the Long Beach State product found a hole in left again, singling and coming around to score on a double by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Duran singled to the left side again an inning later, coming home on Fitzgerald's double to center. He collected his fourth hit in the seventh with a single to left, crossing the plate on a base hit by 26th-ranked Pedro Castellanos. The 22-year-old center fielder drew a walk in the eighth, falling one hit shy of the career high he set last Aug. 5 for Class A Greenville.

The Red Sox leadoff man is batting .500/.524/.650 this season, with 10 hits, including a triple and a double, two RBIs and a stolen base through five games. He said he has a relaxed attitude when it comes to being one of the team's table-setters.

"I don't really put a lot of pressure on myself," he said. "If I get a hit, I get a hit; if I don't, I don't."

Duran employs the same mind-set when it comes to setting objectives for himself, both now and down the road.

"I'm just trying to have fun, play the game, taking every day as it is and have fun," the outfielder said. "I don't really put a lot of goals out [there]."

Part of not putting pressure on himself is the faith he has in the lineup behind him.

"It's good confidence," he said. "If I don't get on, I know someone else will."

A California native, Duran was selected in the seventh round of last year's Draft. Playing for Class A Short Season Lowell and Greenville, he hit .357 with three homers, 11 triples, 14 doubles, 35 RBIs and 24 steals in 67 games.

Batting right behind Duran in the lineup, Fitzgerald ripped three doubles and drove in a career-high five runs. Castellanos and Victor Acosta contributed two RBIs apiece.

No. 20 Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford started for Salem and gave up a run on two hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Joan Martinez (1-0) fanned seven over three scoreless frames for the win and Andrew Politi held the Hillcats scoreless while striking out three over the last two innings.

Steven Kwan doubled, singled, walked and scored Lynchburg's lone run on a third-inning groundout by Oscar Gonzalez.